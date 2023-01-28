Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-13, 1-8 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-10, 5-4 Sun Belt)
Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -9.5; over/under is 126.5
BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Terence Harcum scored 21 points in Appalachian State's 71-59 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.
The Mountaineers have gone 8-4 in home games. Appalachian State is third in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.
The Red Wolves have gone 1-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is 5-11 against opponents over .500.
The Mountaineers and Red Wolves meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is averaging 12.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mountaineers. Harcum is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.
Omar El-Sheikh is averaging 10.9 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Malcolm Farrington is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.
Red Wolves: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
