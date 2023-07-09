SEATTLE — When this draft cycle started, many expected the Pirates would ultimately add a talented player from LSU.
It finally happened on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle, as the Pirates picked first for the sixth time in their history and the second time in three years. Just probably not the way many expected.
Instead of selecting outfielder Dylan Crews, the presumed No. 1 pick from the minute the Pirates won the inaugural draft lottery back in December, they went the pitching route and added right-hander Paul Skenes, a power move designed for a power arm.
The selection of Skenes obviously brings with it some measure of risk — taking a pitcher high always does — but there’s also a really enticing reward for the Pirates as well, the type of thing that’s bound to happen when discussing a player who’s 6-foot-6, 250 pounds and has topped out at 102 mph.
A Lake Forest, Calif., native with a combination of size and strength that’s tough to match, Skenes wowed the college baseball world with what he was able to accomplish for the College World Series-champion Tigers this past season.
Not only did Skenes break Ben McDonald’s school and SEC record for strikeouts in a season (209), but he had 51 more than anybody else in the country. In 19 starts totaling 122 2/3 innings, Skenes posted a 45.1% strikeout rate, a 4.3% walk rate and led the country in strikeouts per nine (15.3) and WHIP (0.75).
If that was everything Skenes did, it would certainly be impressive. But there’s more.
Skenes, whose fastball carries an 80-grade on scouts’ 20-to-80 scale according to MLB Pipeline, had a 31% miss rate on his fastball, 65% on his slider, and was second in the country in wins (12), ERA (1.69) and batting average against (.165).
This season, Skenes adjusted the shape of his slider, taking it from more of a short, tight breaker to one with significant horizontal movement. He also has an above-average changeup that he has rarely needed.
The Pirates entered the draft with an MLB-record $16,185,700 in bonus pool money, and they’ve maintained that they intend to spend every dollar of it. Slot value for the No. 1 overall pick is $9,721,000, meaning Skenes can likely expect to get the largest bonus for a top pick in the draft’s history, bypassing the $8.4 million that Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson received in 2020.
Skenes comes from a military family — two of his uncles served in the Navy and another was in the Coast Guard — and actually started his career as a two-way player at Air Force, hitting and occasionally playing first base and catching. It wasn’t just a fad, either.
Although he gave up hitting after transferring to LSU prior to the 2023 season, Skenes won the John Olerud Award, given out to the best two-way player in college baseball. Skenes hit .314 in 52 games, with 13 home runs, 38 RBIs and a 1.046 OPS, making just two errors in the field.
Last week while appearing on an ESPN podcast, Skenes actually said he would like to try hitting in pro ball, although it’s unclear if the Pirates will be willing to give him that chance. Even if he doesn’t, what Skenes is capable of doing on the mound should be more than enough.
Just think about how their rotation could potentially look soon: Mitch Keller, Skenes, Quinn Priester … and basically anyone who pitches well when it comes to Johan Oviedo, Roansy Contreras, Luis Ortiz or Mike Burrows (when healthy). They also have Jared Jones and Anthony Solometo at the upper levels of the minor leagues.
Taking Skenes makes a lot of sense for the Pirates, but it did require them to bypass a couple of terrific college outfielders in Skenes’ teammate, Crews, as well as Florida’ Wyatt Langford.
Langford, listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds and a native of Gainesville, Fla., is hardly a slouch. A three-sport athlete in high school, Baseball America gave Langford’s power a 70-grade scouts’ 20-to-80 scale after he hit 47 home runs in 134 college games.
This past season, Langford slashed .373/.498/.784 for the Gators, piling up 28 doubles, three triples, 21 homers and 57 RBIs in 64 games. He’s also known for having terrific plate discipline, as evidenced by his 56 walks compared to just 44 strikeouts.
Crews, a Longwood, Fla., native who tore up the college ranks for much of the season (though Langford was close), won the Golden Spikes Award and was once again named SEC player of the year after slashing .426/.567/.713.
In addition to drawing an NCAA-high 71 walks, Crews had 18 home runs, 16 doubles, 70 RBIs and 100 runs scored, joining Skenes in leading the Tigers to the national championship.
Amazingly, Crews either had a hit or drew a walk in every game this season and posted a chase rate of just 17%. In three years as a starter, Crews played 196 games, hit 58 home runs and slashed .380/.498/.689.
A pair of high school outfielders in Walker Jenkins and Max Clark also warranted significant consideration.
Jenkins is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound lefty with a smooth, powerful swing who many see as a 30-plus homer guy from a corner outfield spot. His running and defense have both improved. There’s ample room to add power to his sizable frame.
Clark, meanwhile, was linked to the Pirates a bunch throughout this process, due to the belief that he genuinely wanted to go 1-1 and would accept the most sizable under-slot deal ($7,290,750) to do it.
In a different world, it’s easy to see why the Pirates might’ve liked Clark. He’s 6-foot-1, 190 pounds and does pretty much everything well, a five-tool guy with enormous potential. Those are also projections.
Clark, who had an absurd 1.222 slugging percentage in high school this past season, would be several years away. He also doesn’t throw the ball as well as Skenes because … well, nobody in this draft does, hence why the Pirates picked him.
