Holy Cross Crusaders (5-15, 3-5 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-10, 7-4 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts the Holy Cross Crusaders after Jalen Rucker scored 22 points in Army's 61-57 loss to the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Black Knights are 9-1 on their home court. Army leads the Patriot in rebounding, averaging 34.4 boards. Charlie Peterson paces the Black Knights with 6.3 rebounds.

The Crusaders are 3-5 against Patriot opponents. Holy Cross has a 2-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Black Knights and Crusaders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Black Knights. Chris Mann is averaging 8.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the past 10 games for Army.

Gerrale Gates is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Crusaders. Kyrell Luc is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 64.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

