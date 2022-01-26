MLS DC Dallas Trade Soccer

FILE -United States forward Paul Arriola (7) follows a play during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Trinidad and Tobago, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. U.S. national team winger Paul Arriola was acquired by FC Dallas from D.C. United on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, for $2 million in general allocation money.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — U.S. national team winger Paul Arriola was acquired by FC Dallas from D.C. United on Wednesday for $2 million in general allocation money.

D.C. will receive $1.5 million this year and $500,000 in 2023, plus up to $300,000 in conditional future GAM based on performance. D.C. would receive 30% of any transfer fee if Arriola moves outside of Major League Soccer.

The 26-year-old has 20 goals in 89 regular-season matches since joining D.C. from Tijuana in 2017. Arriola missed most of 2020 because of a torn right ACL and played three games with Swansea during the second half of the 2020-21 season before a quadriceps injury.

Arriola has eight goals in 42 international appearances. He is training with the U.S. ahead of three World Cup qualifiers.

