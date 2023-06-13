INDIANAPOLIS — Anthony Richardson paused Tuesday as if deeply considering the question.
When the Indianapolis Colts’ rookie quarterback finally leaned forward, he spoke directly into the microphone in a low, almost disinterested tone.
“I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” he said.
The media room fell silent for a heartbeat, and then Richardson broke into laughter.
“I’m just kidding,” he said. “I told my mom I was going to do that.”
It was a well-executed joke, and Richardson dead-panned his role — mimicking former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch’s infamous Super Bowl news conference brilliantly.
It also was an indication the 21-year-old is beginning to feel more comfortable in his new home.
“Man, I just feel like he’s a humble kid that’s just really all about the grind,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “I feel like, for him, he’s just soaking it all in. I think he’s starting to get comfortable, starting to enjoy himself, starting to let that personality show and all that other stuff.
“And I think you can tell, even how he plays. When he started to get comfortable, started making throws and stuff like that, I feel like you (can) definitely feel him starting to grow and starting to get better. Obviously, there’s high and lows and stuff, but I mean, he’s a good kid.”
Richardson again displayed his incredible upside during the first practice of the three-day mandatory mini-camp with a perfectly placed 60-yard touchdown to wide receiver Vycint Smith in 7-on-7 drills.
He also again provided reminders this remains a work in progress. Moments later, in the same 7-on-7 drill, he forced a pass over the middle that was intercepted by linebacker E.J. Speed.
In 11-of-11 work — split evenly among the first and second teams — Richardson was just 3-for-8 with two short completions and a shovel pass.
None of which should be surprising in June. When he was selected in April’s NFL Draft with the fourth overall pick, the Colts preached patience. Richardson’s God-given talent is undeniable, but he made just 13 starts at Florida and needs more seasoning.
It’s a dichotomy his teammates understand well.
“I think it’s too early right now, honestly, to dissect his game,” cornerback Kenny Moore II said. “I think they’re using him in the correct spots of the system that they want to build on offense. … He’s willing to learn. He’s sharp. Seeing him early in the morning when he’s studying his notes, he wants it. And I think, as a teammate, if you see another teammate, he wants it, he wants to work hard, he wants to be consistent, he does it each day, you give him all the respect.”
By all accounts, Richardson’s transition to the pro game is going well.
But he’s not afraid to admit it’s been difficult at times.
When he was walking off the field following his first practice with the full team, he turned to veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew and said, “Man, that was fast.”
Minshew simply smiled and responded, “Yeah, it’s only going to get slower, though.”
And it already has.
“Things have definitely slowed down,” Richardson said. “It was my first day practicing with the vets. It was way different from rookie mini-camp. I just see guys flying around. I pulled the ball on a zone read one time, and the (defensive) end was chasing me. He was, like, right next to me, and I’m like, ‘OK, this is different.’
“So it was definitely going fast, but the next day I knew there was some progress, and I was just relaxing and trusting what I was studying. But it’s definitely slowed down for me.”
There will undoubtedly be more welcome-to-the-NFL moments ahead.
Richardson has finally ventured beyond his neighborhood Walgreens to go bowling and hit a hibachi restaurant. But he still hasn’t had much time to take in his new hometown.
His main focus has been on his playbook. It helps the quarterback remain in the present.
While speculation swirls about when he’ll make his first NFL start and fans continue to snatch up his No. 5 jersey, Richardson reminds himself this is the life he’s always wanted to live.
“It’s been everything I dreamed of,” he said. “It’s a lot of work. And when I say a lot of work, I mean a lot of work. Just being in here with the vets, watching them work and trying to find my own routine within everything and just grind day in and day out.
“Everything I’ve dreamed of, but it’s definitely a lot.”
