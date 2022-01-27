As dominoes begin to fall in the NFL coaching carousel, the Dolphins are taking their time and preparing for another round of interviews.
According to NFL Network, the Dolphins plan to conduct their second round of interviews early next week. Candidates reportedly expected to receive a second interview include Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
Meanwhile, one candidate for the Dolphins’ opening has removed his name from consideration for any head-coaching gigs.
According to another NFL Network report, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has told teams he will be staying in Dallas for the 2022 season. The Dolphins were one of six teams that reportedly interviewed Quinn.
The news came shortly after reports that the first two openings of the hiring cycle have been filled. The Denver Broncos, to whom Quinn was strongly linked, are reportedly hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the Chicago Bears are reportedly hiring Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.
Unlike many other teams with openings, the Dolphins haven’t been announcing the completion of interviews but have reportedly spoken to seven coaches: Quinn, Daboll, Moore, McDaniel, Bills defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Los Angeles Rams running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown.
Moore, 33, just completed his third season as the Cowboys offensive coordinator after spending the 2018 season as Dallas’ quarterbacks coach. A former undrafted quarterback out of Boise State who carved out a six-year career with the Cowboys and Detroit Lions, Moore has been credited with having a hand in the development of quarterback Dak Prescott in recent years. The Cowboys offense ranked first in points and total yards this season.
McDaniel, 38, is in his first season as 49ers offensive coordinator after serving as run game coordinator in San Francisco from 2017 to 2020. He is still coaching in the playoffs with the 49ers, who will play the Rams in the NFC Championship Game Sunday. He does not call the plays in San Francisco but under the stewardship of himself and head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have produced some of the best running games in the NFL in recent years, heavily using a zone running scheme. San Francisco ranked seventh in rushing yards per game this season (127.4) and second in 2019 (144.1).
The Dolphins have been strongly linked to Daboll, 46, because of his ties to the Dolphins as a former offensive coordinator and his relationship with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whom he coached for one season at Alabama. Daboll has also been linked to the New York Giants’ opening because of his relationship with new general manager Joe Schoen, who was previously assistant GM in Buffalo.
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores interviewed for New York’s opening Thursday, a development that could lead to more clarity in Miami’s search for a new coach.
With the Broncos and Bears filling their vacancies, seven openings remain: the Dolphins, Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints.
©2022 Miami Herald. Visit miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.