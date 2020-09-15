HAVERHILL — Fear not, Haverhill boys and ghouls: Trick-or-treat 2020 is still a go.
Mayor James Fiorentini said his office is hard at work finding ways to design a COVID-safe Halloween for all to celebrate.
While there are still six weeks to go until the spooky holiday, Fiorentini said Monday that trick-or-treating has not been canceled. It will just look a little different due to social distancing guidelines and other coronavirus concerns.
"I definitely want to do something," the mayor said, adding that any trick-or-treating that happens citywide will still take place the last Saturday in October as is the tradition in Haverhill.
This year, Oct. 31, the official date of Halloween, falls on a Saturday.
Fiorentini said he is reviewing state-issued guidelines for trick-or-treating and seeing how other communities are handling the holiday. He also asked that residents submit their ideas for safe celebrations to him via Facebook or email at mayor@cityofhaverhill.com. He said he expects to update residents on the trick-or-treat plan in the next few weeks.
"Trick-or-treat is a wonderful time for kids, and whether it be car parades, leaving out candy without contact, each neighborhood organizing on their own, or something else, we want to do something for our children," Fiorentini said. "Unless our community spread gets worse and we have to cancel everything, it is our intention as of now to do something, so have those costumes ready."
Haverhill is among communities across the state assigned a “yellow” COVID-19 coding by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The yellow category, which indicates caution, is assigned to communities have had between 4 and 8 daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the last two weeks, once numbers are adjusted for population. According to statistics released by the state on Sept. 9, a total of 1,386 Haverhill residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.