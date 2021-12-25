The Mavericks health has been the biggest question over the last week, and the uncertainty about key players’ and coaches’ availability didn’t take a Christmas break.
Kristaps Porzingis returned to the lineup after missing two games with right toe soreness, but a few hours before tipoff Saturday night in Utah, Dallas took another hit with illnesses and COVID-19 protocol.
Assistant coach Kristi Toliver said on Twitter she must’ve made the “naughty list” for Christmas because she tested positive for COVID-19. She’s the third Mavericks assistant to be sidelined by the virus, joining Darrell Armstrong and Jared Dudley.
The Mavericks’ also added Dorian Finney-Smith as a late addition to their already crowded injury report.
He missed his first game this season because of a non-COVID-19 illness, and his absence marked a major blow to the Mavericks’ defensive effort against the Jazz’s No. 1-ranked offense.
Finney-Smith was the 12th player to appear on the Mavericks’ injury report since Dec. 17, and the 11th on the list Saturday.
The 28-year-old had been crucial to the Mavericks’ continuity, experience and experimentation as their roster endured significant shake-up amid the COVID-19 outbreak
In the last four games, Finney-Smith played at least 37 minutes apiece, including at least 40 in two. He’d also taken on a larger offensive role — tallying a combined 42 points in consecutive games against Minnesota for example — with typical focal points Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. out.
“He’s starting to feel comfortable,” coach Jason Kidd said of Finney-Smith before Thursday’s loss to the Bucks. “Not just being a shooter and defending — seeing that he is putting the ball on the floor, the ball’s touching the paint, and he’s actually finding other guys or getting to the basket.
“It’s something that knew that he’s capable of doing, but a lot of times with Luka or [Jalen Brunson] on the floor, it’s more of a spot-up responsibility. But I think he’s shown a value of being able to put the ball on the floor and do different things, and we’re going to need that when we do get healthy … because that actually gives us another playmaker on the floor.”
Despite the Mavericks’ difficult week they did receive some good news on Christmas morning.
Reserve wing Josh Green cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocol after entering isolation Dec. 19.
His update marked the first Dallas player to return from their outbreak this season. Green, however, didn’t travel with the team Friday to Utah. While he made the trip Saturday, the Mavericks didn’t make him active for the game.
Neither were Doncic, Hardaway, Maxi Kleber, Reggie Bullock, Trey Burke, JaQuori McLaughlin and a handful of assistant coaches and staff members who still remained in health and safety protocol.
Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) and Eugene Omoruyi (right toe surgery) remained away with long-term absences, too.
That meant the Mavericks’ played on national TV on the league’s marquee holiday with a rotation that included several of their six replacement players, who joined the team on 10-day contracts under the NBA’s pandemic hardship allowance since Sunday.
Though the Mavericks have now gone two consecutive days without adding another player to the COVID-19 list, they remained one of the most depleted teams taking part in the five-game Christmas slate.
Superstars James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from health and safety protocol to play their first games in more than a week on Saturday, further magnifying the Mavericks’ void in productivity and appeal without Doncic.
The Jazz, meanwhile, were just one of two teams playing Saturday (the other being the Suns) that did not have a single player out for reasons related to COVID-19.
So, for a third consecutive game, Kidd, his staff, and the few mainstay players remaining again spent the pregame walkthrough and breaks in play trying to get their new teammates up to speed.
“As new guys, you just try to talk to them during the game,” Kidd said. “Everybody’s trying to help each other during the game so that they can be successful. But everybody’s going through it, just not us, so we’ve just got to find a way to win.”
