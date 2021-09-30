FILE - Chris Mazdzer, front, and Jayson Terdiman of the United States finish their team relay race at the World Luge Championships in Krasnaya Polyana, near the Black Sea resort of Sochi, southern Russia, in this Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, file photo. Reigning Olympic luge silver medalist Chris Mazdzer of the U.S. said Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, that he broke his right foot during a preseason training run, and will need some time before figuring out a new plan to get ready for this winter's Beijing Games.