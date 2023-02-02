VMI Keydets (5-18, 0-10 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-14, 4-6 SoCon)
Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -6; over/under is 142
BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the VMI Keydets after Austin Ash scored 24 points in Citadel's 76-75 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.
The Bulldogs are 4-6 on their home court. Citadel is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.
The Keydets have gone 0-10 against SoCon opponents. VMI is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ash is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds. Stephen Clark is shooting 49.8% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Citadel.
Sean Conway is averaging 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Keydets. Tyler Houser is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.
Keydets: 0-10, averaging 62.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.