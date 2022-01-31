Boston College Eagles (8-11, 4-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (12-9, 6-5 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits the Virginia Cavaliers after Makai Ashton-Langford scored 21 points in Boston College's 69-56 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-4 at home. Virginia has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 4-6 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers and Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Gardner is shooting 52.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Cavaliers. Armaan Franklin is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Quinten Post is averaging 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

