FILE - Interim Nebraska head football coach Mickey Joseph answers questions from the media since being named the position, Sept. 13, 2022 in Lincoln, Neb. The felony assault case against former Nebraska interim head coach and assistant Mickey Joseph was dismissed Wednesday, April 5, 2023, because the alleged victim refuses to testify. Joseph had faced a charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation in connection with a November domestic disturbance at the home where he and his wife, Priscilla Joseph, lived.