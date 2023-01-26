AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be open about what you are willing to do for others and what you expect in return. Honesty will help you get what you want. Take notes, look at the facts and follow through without hesitation.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Confirm details before proceeding. If you say too much or overreact, you will face scrutiny. Don’t rely on others or leave anything to chance. Focus on your target and don’t look back.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Emotions will surface. Take a step back and think before you say or do something you will regret. Scour the internet for answers, go to an expert and confide in someone you trust.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Pay attention and do everything according to the rules and regulations. Studying every detail will give you the confidence you require to outsmart anyone trying to hold you back.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Rely on yourself, your experience and your knowledge to get you where you want to go. A physical move will encourage new beginnings and an opportunity to work alongside inspiring individuals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep a watchful eye on others. Someone will likely sabotage your plans or make you look bad if given a chance. You may have to step outside your comfort zone if you want to make a lasting impression.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Do your best, and you’ll get the support required to complete your plans. Don’t let certain changes unnerve you. Your extra effort will go a long way when trying to impress someone in charge.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Do what works for you. Ignore anyone pushing you in a direction you don’t care to travel. Stick to basics and do things by the book. Set a budget and refuse to take on more debt.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — There will be plenty of opportunities, but indecisiveness could cost you. Clear your head and defer to an expert. Protect yourself from physical injury and avoid altercations.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Dodge anyone putting pressure on you. Look for alternate ways to keep the peace and avoid a run-in with someone inconsistent or heading in a different direction. Be true to yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You can be entertaining without overspending. Hosting an event or meeting or starting a discussion with those you live with will help make your life easier.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Change is looming, but baby steps will help you control the outcome. Overseeing everything you want to achieve will eliminate mistakes and lower your costs. Be wary of extravagance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.