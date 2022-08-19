FILE -Mississippi linebacker Luke Knox (16) celebrates a fumble recovery against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Oxford, Miss. Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining Florida International, has died, the university said. Knox died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though the university said early Thursday that police “do not suspect foul play."