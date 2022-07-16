FILE -Martin Truex Jr. stands by his car before practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Saturday, May 14, 2022. Martin Truex Jr. won a pole for the first time in his three-plus seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing and will lead the field to green at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Truex turned a lap of 127.113 mph on Saturday, July 16, 2022 and won his 20th career pole.