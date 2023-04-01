Los Angeles Angels (0-1) vs. Oakland Athletics (1-0)
Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-0); Athletics: Shintaro Fujinami (0-0)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -164, Athletics +140; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.
Oakland went 60-102 overall and 29-52 at home last season. The Athletics slugged .346 as a team last season with 2.5 extra base hits per game.
Los Angeles went 73-89 overall and 33-48 on the road a season ago. The Angels slugged .390 as a team in the 2022 season while hitting 1.2 home runs per game.
INJURIES: Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Angels: Chris Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Canning: 15-Day IL (groin), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
