Eldon A., 7
Atkinson Academy
Eldon celebrates Hanukkah and Christmas and he likes to eat loads of chocolate coins.
“I’m going to finally trap Santa this year,” said Eldon, who tries to catch Santa every year.
Sawyer A., 6Atkinson Academy
Sawyer lights a menorah with her cousins and family. Along with her brother Eldon, they get a special glass ornament each year that they put on their tree.
Rosalie P., 5Atkinson Academy
“An elf comes to my house to watch things. I open three advent calendars every morning.”
Taylor S., 9Atkinson Academy
“We sprinkle ‘Grinch dust’ around the house so the Grinch doesn’t ruin our Christmas.”
Taylor looks forward to visiting her aunt and enjoying delicious Snickerdoodle cookies she bakes.
Lyla S., 7Atkinson Academy
Lyla gets together with family for a holiday party. She gets a glass ornament each year, along with her cousins Eldon and Sawyer. She enjoys decorating gingerbread houses and eating tons of candy on Christmas.
Charlotte S., 10Atkinson Academy
Charlotte and her siblings earn money from mom’s special chore list to buy each other presents, which they exchange on Christmas Eve.
“Everyone wants to clean the chickens because you get $8.”
Athena Z., 8Atkinson Academy
Athena plays her mom’s creative “Reindeer Ring Toss” on Christmas Eve to win candy canes.
She loves adorning their tree with two special homemade ornaments, one of which holds a tape measurer to show how tall she has gotten.
