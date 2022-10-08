MLS United Orlando Soccer

Orlando City's Jake Mulraney takes a shot on goal in front of Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa (5) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

 John Raoux - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta midfielder Santiago Sosa was suspended for three games and fined by Major League Soccer for using a homophobic slur during a game against New England on Oct. 1.

The 23-year-old from Argentina is being required to attend training through Athlete Ally, a nonprofit LGBTQ advocacy group.

Sosa will miss Atlanta’s season finale against New York City on Sunday and the first two league games of next season.

