Inter Miami CF (5-6-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (4-5-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC -202, Inter Miami CF +517, Draw +344; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United hosts Inter Miami in a conference matchup.
United is 3-4-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. United has a 2-0-1 record in games it records three or more goals.
Miami is 3-3-3 in conference play. Miami is 4-1 in games decided by one goal.
Sunday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. Miami won the last meeting 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Thiago Almada has three goals and two assists for United. Dom Dwyer has two goals over the past 10 games.
Leonardo Campana has scored seven goals with one assist for Miami. Robert Thomas Taylor has two goals over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: United: 2-4-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
Miami: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Dylan Castanheira (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Thiago Almada (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured), Machop Chol (injured), Tyler Wolff (injured), Ronald Hernandez (injured).
Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
