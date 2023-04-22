Chicago Fire (2-1-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (4-1-3, third in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Atlanta United FC -162, Chicago +396, Draw +308; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United and the Chicago Fire square off in Eastern Conference action.
United is 2-1-3 in Eastern Conference games. Giorgos Giakoumakis paces the second-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four. United has scored 16 goals.
The Fire are 1-1-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Kei Kamara leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the MLS with three goals. The Fire have scored 11.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Giakoumakis has four goals for United. Thiago Almada has four goals and four assists.
Kamara has scored three goals for the Fire. Chris Mueller has two goals.
SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 2.0 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.
Fire: Averaging 1.6 goals, 2.3 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Andrew Gutman (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Franco Ibarra (injured).
Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Federico Navarro (injured), Jairo Torres (injured), Xherdan Shaqiri (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
