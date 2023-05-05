FILE - Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne is headed to Auburn. Auburn announced the signing of the two-year starter on Friday, May 5, 2023, giving new coach Hugh Freeze an experienced quarterback to boost a passing game that ranked among the nation's worst last season.