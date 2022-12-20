Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-7) at New Mexico Lobos (11-0)
Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -17; over/under is 147.5
BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the New Mexico Lobos after Hegel Augustin scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M's 81-76 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.
The Lobos are 8-0 on their home court. New Mexico ranks third in the MWC with 16.2 assists per game led by Jaelen House averaging 5.0.
The Panthers have gone 1-6 away from home. Prairie View A&M is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: House is averaging 17 points, five assists and 2.8 steals for the Lobos. Morris Udeze is averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 61.9% over the past 10 games for New Mexico.
William Douglas is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 10-0, averaging 83.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.
Panthers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
