High Point Panthers (7-1) at Furman Paladins (6-2)
Greenville, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Furman Paladins after Zach Austin scored 25 points in High Point's 93-88 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.
The Paladins are 4-0 in home games. Furman ranks seventh in college basketball with 19.5 assists per game led by Mike Bothwell averaging 4.5.
The Panthers are 0-1 on the road. High Point ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bothwell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Jalen Slawson is shooting 59.8% and averaging 15.3 points for Furman.
Jaden House is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Austin is averaging 15.6 points for High Point.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
