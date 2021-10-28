Austin FC (8-19-4, 25th in the ) vs. FC Dallas (6-15-11, 12th in the Western Conference)
Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -115, Austin FC +296, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC hits the road against FC Dallas aiming to avoid its eighth consecutive road loss.
FC Dallas is 4-5-7 at home. FC Dallas has received 76 cards with one red card. Bryan Acosta leads the team with seven yellow cards and one red card.
Austin FC is 2-11-2 in road games. Jared Stroud is in play with three assists. Austin FC has 24 assists.
The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 5-3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ricardo Pepi leads FC Dallas with 13 goals. Jader Obrian has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games for FC Dallas.
Cecilio Dominguez has seven goals and three assists for Austin FC. Sebastian Driussi has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Austin FC.
LAST 10 GAMES: FC Dallas: 0-6-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.
Austin FC: 3-7-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Facundo Quignon (injured), John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured), Phelipe Megiolaro (injured).
Austin FC: Matt Besler (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Benjamin Sweat (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.