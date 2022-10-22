FC Dallas (14-9-11, third in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Austin FC (16-10-8, second in the Conference during the regular season)
Austin, Texas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -106, FC Dallas +252; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Austin hosts Dallas in the Western Conference semifinals.
Austin is 10-9-8 against Western Conference teams. Austin is sixth in the Western Conference giving up only 49 goals.
Dallas is 12-7-8 in Western Conference games. Dallas has a 6-0-0 record in games it records at least three goals.
The matchup Sunday is the third meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 1-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Maximiliano Urruti has nine goals for Austin. Sebastian Driussi has scored seven goals over the last 10 games.
Alan Velasco has scored six goals and added five assists for Dallas. Sebastian Lletget has one goal and four assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 2-5-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.
Dallas: 5-2-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Washington Corozo (injured).
Dallas: Bernard Kamungo (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
