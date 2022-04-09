Minnesota United FC (2-1-2) vs. Austin FC (2-1-2)
Austin, Texas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +101, Minnesota United FC +253, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United visits Austin in Western Conference play.
Austin finished 9-21-4 overall and 7-8-2 at home last season. Austin scored 35 goals a season ago, averaging 1.0 per game.
United finished 13-11-10 overall a season ago while going 3-8-7 on the road. United scored 42 goals and registered a goal differential of -2 last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Jhohan Romana (injured).
United: Patrick Weah (injured), Chase Gasper (injured), Oniel Fisher (injured), Franco Fragapane (injured), Romain Metanire (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
