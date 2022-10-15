Real Salt Lake (11-9-10, seventh in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Austin FC (15-9-6, second in the Conference during the regular season)
Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -107, Real Salt Lake +259; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Austin and Real Salt Lake take the pitch in a conference matchup.
Austin is 10-9-7 in conference play. Maximiliano Urruti leads the third-ranked scoring team in the league with nine goals. Austin has scored 60.
RSL is 10-8-8 against Western Conference teams. RSL ranks ninth in the MLS drawing 160 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.
The matchup Sunday is the third meeting this season between the two teams. Austin won the last game 3-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Urruti has nine goals for Austin. Sebastian Driussi has scored six goals over the last 10 games.
Justen Glad has scored three goals for RSL. Jasper Loffelsend has two assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.
RSL: 3-3-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Washington Corozo (injured).
RSL: Bobby Wood (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.