High Point Panthers (7-1) at Furman Paladins (6-2)
Greenville, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -12.5; over/under is 153
BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays the Furman Paladins after Zach Austin scored 25 points in High Point's 93-88 win over the North Florida Ospreys.
The Paladins are 4-0 in home games. Furman scores 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.
The Panthers are 0-1 in road games. High Point ranks third in the Big South with 13.0 assists per game led by Bryant Randleman averaging 3.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Bothwell is shooting 55.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Paladins. JP Pegues is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Furman.
Jaden House is shooting 48.2% and averaging 21.3 points for the Panthers. Austin is averaging 15.6 points for High Point.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.