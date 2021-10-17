ATLANTA — For the second consecutive year, the Atlanta Braves defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. This time, they’ll hope the ultimate result is different.
Hosting Game 1 on Saturday at Truist Park, the Braves defeated the Dodgers 3-2 on third baseman Austin Riley’s walk-off double off Blake Treinen that scored second baseman Ozzie Albies. It was Riley’s third postseason walk-off hit in his career.
Braves starter Max Fried allowed two runs over six innings. The Dodgers’ first four hits came on an off-speed pitches from Fried. The lefty, who had MLB’s best ERA in the second half, uncharacteristically had to work through traffic. Six of the eight hits he allowed came with two strikes.
Yet Fried kept his team in it. He didn’t log a clean frame but held the Dodgers to 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Despite lacking his A-grade stuff, Fried still didn’t issue a walk for the third consecutive start. He last walked a hitter during his Sept. 19 outing at San Francisco. He at one point threw 23 consecutive strikes, becoming the first pitcher do to so in a postseason game over the past 20 years, according to Elias Sports Bureau.
Fried pitched to contact — an emphasis during his emergence into a frontline starter — and let his defense help him. His outing finished with Albies making a leaping catch that prevented a ball from reaching the outfield and scoring the go-ahead run.
The Braves struck quickly against the Dodgers, who deployed a bullpen game. Outfielder Eddie Rosario, moved to leadoff with Jorge Soler’s absence, opened with a single against Corey Knebel. He stole second as first baseman Freddie Freeman struck out.
Rosario moved to third on Albies’ grounder to the right side of the infield. He scored on Knebel’s wild pitch that eluded catcher Will Smith and bounced to the backstop. Manager Brian Snitker’s decision to move Rosario to leadoff paid immediate dividends.
But unlike the Milwaukee Brewers, who struggled mightily to produce offense against the Braves in their Division Series, the Dodgers could swiftly respond. They did so with a pair of two-out hits – an AJ Pollock double and Chris Taylor single – off Fried to even the score.
Smith homered off an 0-2 fastball from Fried in the fourth to put the Dodgers ahead. Riley answered in the bottom of the frame with a rocketed solo shot off Tony Gonsolin to reset the score.
Despite a leadoff bloop double from Taylor, Tyler Matzek again showed why he’s one of the best lefty relievers in MLB. Pinch-hitter Austin Barnes laid down a perfect bunt to give the Dodgers a runner at third with one out. Matzek responded by getting former MVP Mookie Betts to pop out in foul ground. He then struck out Trea Turner with a low slider.
