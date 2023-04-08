Austin FC (1-1-0) vs. Real Salt Lake (1-1-0)
Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Real Salt Lake +117, Austin FC +215, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out CF Montreal 1-0, Austin visits Real Salt Lake.
RSL was 12-11-11 overall in the 2022 season while going 9-3-5 at home. RSL scored 43 goals and registered a goal differential of -2 last season.
Austin went 16-10-8 overall a season ago while going 8-8-2 on the road. Austin scored 65 goals last season, averaging 1.9 per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Jasper Loffelsend (injured), Havelange Beni De Dieu Kei Wonflonhi Jean-Desire (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured).
Austin: Julio Cascante (injured), CJ Fodrey (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
