Austin FC (9-4-4, second in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-7-4, 12th in the Western Conference)
Commerce City, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -134, Austin FC +335, Draw +284; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Charlotte FC 1-0, Austin visits the Colorado Rapids.
The Rapids are 4-7-2 in Western Conference play. The Rapids are eighth in the Western Conference giving up only 21 goals.
Austin is 4-4-3 in conference play. Austin is 4-0-0 when it scores more than two goals.
Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has scored seven goals and added one assist for the Rapids. Mark Anthony Kaye has one goal and one assist over the last 10 games.
Sebastian Driussi has scored nine goals with three assists for Austin. Maximiliano Urruti has three goals over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
Austin: 5-3-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Jack Price (injured), Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).
Austin: Jhojan Manuel Valencia Jimenez (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
