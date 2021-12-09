HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El's fall 2021 author series continues with a talk by Rahel Musleah.
The event will be held via Zoom. Registration is required at bit.ly/Fall2021AuthorSeries.
On Sunday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m., Musleah will present a program titled "Jewish Calcutta through Music and Memory: The Personal Story of a Baghdadi Jewish Family." Through the vivid prism of her family's story and a heritage of lyrical songs, Musleah introduces audiences to the rich culture of the Jews of India and Iraq.
For more information about the author series, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or visit www.TempleEmanu-El.org.
Free talk on disaster readiness
HAVERHILL — A free presentation on environmental disasters and emergency preparedness will be held Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to noon at Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, 10 Reed St. Participants will receive free emergency "go to" kits. Lunch will be provided by Aflac. This program is presented in partnership with 411 Cares and the Massachusetts Office on Disability Emergency Preparedness.
Seating is limited to please reserve your seat by contacting a member of 411 Cares at 978-857-7696 or 411cares@gmail.com.
Women’s City Club to celebrate with holiday fun
HAVERHILL — A gift swap with holiday music playing in the background will set the scene for a meeting of Women’s City Club of Haverhill Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The club’s festive December meeting begins early at 12:30 p.m. in the lower level of Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St.
Musician Rick Scalise will entertain on his keyboard. Members can also take part in a holiday gift swap. The suggested price limit on gifts is $15. Be creative and bring a treat that brings joy for you to select and to give, capturing the true spirit of the holidays.
Club President Phyllis Farfaras will conduct a brief business meeting. Light refreshments include holiday treats, coffee and tea. As always, there will be plenty of time for socializing.
Newburyport Bank donates $1,000 to Exchange Club of Haverhill
HAVERHILL — Newburyport Bank recently donated $1,000 to the Exchange Club of Haverhill in sponsorship of the second annual Hillie Hunt, the club's fall scavenger hunt that was held Oct. 15.
The Exchange Club of Haverhill is one of more than 900 Exchange Clubs across America. Members exchange ideas and information about how to better serve the community. Exchange, organized in 1911, is a nationwide organization with a 96-year tradition of community service.
“The Exchange Club is such an active part of the community focused on many improvement initiatives,” said Lloyd L. Hamm, president and CEO of Newburyport Bank. “They held the first Hillie Hunt last year and it was a rousing success. "We’re extremely proud to support it.”