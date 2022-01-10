BOSTON -- Lawmakers are weighing changes to a voter-approved law to give auto manufacturers more time to comply with requirements to turn over vehicle 'telematics data' to owners and independent repair shop owners.
Question 1, which was overwhelmingly approved by voters in the November 2020 elections, will modify the state's 'right to repair' law to allow auto repair shops to access "telematics" data from vehicles. A costly ballot fight pitted the nation's automakers against small repair shops backed by the retail parts industry.
But the auto industry is making a last-ditch effort to delay implementation of the changes as it fights to overturn the voter approved law in federal court.
Two proposals heard by the Legislature's Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure on Monday, backed by the auto industry, would push back the starting date of the law to the 2025 model year, giving auto manufacturers three more years to comply with the law that was set to take effect this year.
said Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, one of the bill's primary sponsors.
But backers of Question 1 brushed off the effort to overturn the law and called on lawmakers to reject the proposals to delay its implementation.
said Tommy Hickey, director of the Massachusetts Right to Repair Coalition and Yes on 1 coalition which pushed for the update to the law.
Backers say the changes are needed because the existing law -- approved by voters in 2013 -- unfairly allows car makers to use wireless technology to steer business toward dealerships, cutting out small independent repair shops and driving up costs for consumers.
Automakers contend the "right to repair" law allows for sharing of mechanical data. The companies say the 2020 update will allow "unprotected access to vehicle data that goes far beyond what is needed to repair a vehicle."
Following approval of the measure by voters, automakers filed a legal challenge last November in an effort to block the new law from taking effect.
A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Boston by the trade group Alliance for Automobile Innovation says the "data law" is unenforceable because it runs afoul of federal law and the Constitution. The outcome of the lawsuit is pending.
"If the data law is allowed to take effect, years of manufacturers’ work and billions of dollars in investment to protect and secure vehicle data will effectively be obliterated," the lawsuit states.
The legal challenge revisits many of the arguments made against the referendum in the campaign, including that it risks safety and compromises personal data.
The lawsuit also claims the referendum "sets an impossible task" for updating car computer systems that could prevent automakers from selling vehicles in Massachusetts.
Spending on Question 1 broke records, with committees on either side pouring nearly $50 million into TV and digital advertising.
While opponents of the measure out-spent supporters, the question still passed by a landslide, 75% to 25%, according to preliminary results.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.