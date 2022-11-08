the annual Greek Festival sponsored by the Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church in Haverhill brought people in from around the Valley and Southern New Hampshire.
The two-day festival featured authentic Greek cuisine including lamb shanks, souvlaki, moussaka, pastitsio, spinach pie, and other specialties. There was live Greek music that echoed throughout the hall and plenty of dancing during the evening.
The Eastern Mass. Nordic Fall Classic brought participants out on roller skis. And while the event helps cross-country skiers prepare for racing on snow, a few unseasonably warm days in November may precede a warmer than average winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.