Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -126, Oilers +105; over/under is 6.5
STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Avalanche lead series 3-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Edmonton Oilers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 4-2 in the last matchup. Valeri Nichushkin led the Avalanche with two goals.
Edmonton is 24-12-1 in home games and 49-27-6 overall. The Oilers have gone 39-7-2 when scoring at least three goals.
Colorado has a 56-19-7 record overall and a 24-10-3 record in road games. The Avalanche are first in NHL play with 67 power-play goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 44 goals and 79 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has scored eight goals with three assists over the past 10 games.
Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, five penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.
Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.
INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).
Avalanche: Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
