Colorado Avalanche (39-22-6, third in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30-28-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division)
Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Detroit Red Wings seeking to build upon a four-game win streak.
Detroit is 30-28-9 overall and 17-12-4 at home. The Red Wings have gone 7-14-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.
Colorado is 21-11-1 on the road and 39-22-6 overall. The Avalanche have an 18-8-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 6-3 in the last matchup.
TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has scored 16 goals with 25 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.
Nathan MacKinnon has 29 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has scored seven goals with six assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.
Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.
INJURIES: Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Ben Chiarot: out (upper body), Robby Fabbri: day to day (lower body).
Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: out (finger), Josh Manson: out (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: out (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid: day to day (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.