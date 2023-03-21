FILE - Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, top center, watches from behind the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him in charge of the reigning Stanley Cup champions through the 2026-27 season. The team announced the new deal Tuesday, March 21, 2023.