Colorado Avalanche (11-7-1, sixth in the Central) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-16-2, sixth in the Atlantic)
Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +143, Avalanche -168; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host Colorado after Nazem Kadri scored two goals in the Avalanche's 8-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The Canadiens are 4-7-1 on their home ice. Montreal ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 30.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.3 goals.
The Avalanche have gone 4-5-0 away from home. Colorado averages 10.7 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 4.0 goals and 6.8 assists per game.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Anderson leads the Canadiens with seven goals, adding six assists and totaling 13 points. Tyler Toffoli has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.
Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 10 goals and has 18 points. Cale Makar has seven goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.
Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 4.8 goals, eight assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Chris Wideman: day to day (undisclosed), Brett Kulak: day to day (lower body).
Avalanche: J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Darcy Kuemper: day to day (upper body), Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body).
