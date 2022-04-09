Colorado Avalanche (51-14-6, first in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (42-25-5, second in the Pacific)
Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers +117, Avalanche -138; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host Colorado after the Avalanche beat Winnipeg 5-4 in overtime.
The Oilers are 28-12-2 against conference opponents. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Leon Draisaitl with 50.
The Avalanche are 31-7-4 in Western Conference play. Colorado averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Western Conference. Gabriel Landeskog leads the team serving 78 total minutes.
Colorado beat Edmonton 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on March 21. Mikko Rantanen scored two goals for the Avalanche in the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 50 goals, adding 51 assists and totaling 101 points. Connor McDavid has 18 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 86 points, scoring 35 goals and adding 51 assists. Nazem Kadri has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.
Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.
INJURIES: Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).
Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Nazem Kadri: out (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
