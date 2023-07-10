BOSTON — A national drug policy group that helped legalize hallucinogenic psilocybin in Oregon and Colorado is now eyeing the Massachusetts ballot with a proposal that would ask voters to authorize the so-called "magic mushrooms" for mental health therapies.
The group Massachusetts for Mental Health Options, which is backed by the Washington, D.C.-based New Approach political action committee, has filed paperwork with state campaign regulators to raise money and support for a possible referendum.
In filings to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance, the group says it seeks to "expand mental health treatment options in Massachusetts by providing new pathways to access natural psychedelic medicine therapy" and work on "removing criminal penalties for personal possession of these medicines."
Ben Unger, a political consultant who works with New Approach, confirmed that the group is considering a ballot question in Massachusetts but said the initiative is still in the "exploratory" phases, with a Aug. 2 deadline to submit proposed referendums for the November 2024 elections looming.
Unger said if backers move ahead with a referendum it would be focused on legalizing legalizing psilocybin and psilocin — two psychoactive compounds found in "magic" mushrooms — for regulated therapies, not recreational use.
"This wouldn't be for take home or retail sales," he said. "It would be supervised licensed therapy, where folks can go get the support and help they need."
On Beacon Hill, state lawmakers are considering several legislative proposals that call for legalizing psilocybin for therapies and personal use.
Supporters of the move urged lawmakers to approve the measures during a hearing before the Legislature's Judiciary Committee last month.
Psilocybin is currently illegal under federal law, classified as a Schedule 1 drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act along with LSD, heroin and other drugs, with no accepted medical uses.
But that hasn't stopped at least two states and several U.S. cities from voting to decriminalize small amounts of psilocybin and authorize its use for therapy.
In January, Oregon became the first state to legalize psilocybin for regulated used in treating mental health issues. Voters approved legalizing the drug in 2020 as part of a ballot question that also decriminalized the personal possession of small amounts of harder drugs like heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
Unlike recreational cannabis, Oregon's law doesn't allow for the retail sale of psilocybin, and consumption must take place at licensed "service" centers.
In November, Colorado voters approved a law legalizing the drug in therapeutic settings and authorizing regulators to create rules for a new "psychedelics" industry.
It also decriminalizes the "personal use" of the substances, allowing adults 21 and older to possess and grow psychedelic mushrooms in their own homes.
Supporters point to a growing body of evidence that psilocybin can have beneficial impacts on treating psychological disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder and end-of-life anxiety.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized "breakthrough therapy" status for the psychedelic drug for the purposes of clinical trials being conducted by private research companies.
Meanwhile, the Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research has published peer-reviewed studies based on decades of research into use of the drug for treating symptoms of major depression, cancer and other ailments.
"Psilocybin has been shown to be effective in situations where other treatments have failed," Unger said. "There's a lot of hope and promise, and we believe there's opportunity to give people access to these therapies."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.