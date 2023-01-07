FIEL - Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammate Nicklas Backstrom (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers on March 28, 2021, in Washington. The Capitals say Backstrom and Wilson are ready to play. The team said Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, that the pair are being activated off injured reserve to make their respective season debuts.