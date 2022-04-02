FILE - Trainer Bob Baffert waits for the Breeders' Cup horse races at Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021. The Kentucky Court of Appeals on Friday, April 1, rejected Baffert’s motion for emergency relief from a 90-day suspension. As a result of the order signed by Acting Chief Judge Allison Jones, the Hall of Fame trainer’s suspension is scheduled to begin Monday.