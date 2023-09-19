MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Prop Cyril Baille has recovered from a calf injury and returns to the France team along with center Jonathan Danty for the team's third Rugby World Cup pool game against Namibia on Thursday.
France coach Fabien Galthié had included Baille, Danty and backrower Anthony Jelonch in his initial World Cup squad, even though they were working their way back from injury.
Danty picked up a hamstring strain after a try-scoring appearance in the final warmup game against Australia and wins his 24th cap in Marseille, while Baille — one of the quickest props in world rugby — earns his 45th. He last played on Aug. 12 against Scotland.
Jelonch captained Les Tricolores in the 27-12 win against Uruguay last week and remains at No. 8 with Grégory Alldritt rested and not among the reserves. Former captain Charles Ollivon is alongside fellow flanker François Cros and Jelonch in a strong back row.
The sloppy performance against Uruguay drew some heavy criticism after France had beaten three-time champion New Zealand 27-13 in the tournament's opening game, generating a wave of euphoria.
Peato Mauvaka, who came on against the All Blacks and then against Uruguay to score his seventh international try, gets the nod ahead of Pierre Bourgarit.
Galthié has selected his first-choice halves pairing of Antoine Dupont, who returns as captain, and Matthieu Jalibert.
Louis Bielle-Biarrey keeps his spot on the left wing after scoring a try against Uruguay, but the big hitters return to the backs with veteran Gaël Fickou partnering Danty in midfield, the prolific Damian Penaud on the right wing and Thomas Ramos at fullback.
Danty's return sees Yoram Moefana drop to the reserves along with fullback Melvyn Jaminet, who kicked against Uruguay. Baptiste Couilloud takes over from Maxime Lucu and provides cover at scrumhalf as one of three backs.
Namibia lost 52-8 to Italy and was overwhelmed 71-3 by the All Blacks.
France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gaël Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (captain); Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, François Cros, Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Peato Mauvaka, Cyril Baille. Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Réda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Paul Boudehent, Baptiste Couilloud, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet.
