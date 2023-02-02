LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Sean Bairstow's 20 points helped Utah State defeat New Mexico 84-73 on Wednesday.
Bairstow added five rebounds for the Aggies (18-5, 7-3 Mountain West Conference). Steven Ashworth scored 19 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 9 for 9 from the line. Daniel Akin was 4 of 6 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 17 points for the Lobos (19-4, 6-4). Morris Udeze added 16 points and 12 rebounds for New Mexico. In addition, Jaelen House finished with 14 points and two steals.
Utah State took the lead with 18:33 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 46-27 at halftime, with Ashworth racking up 10 points.
NEXT UP
Utah State's next game is Saturday against Colorado State on the road, while New Mexico hosts Nevada on Tuesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.