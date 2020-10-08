Baker picks Rivera for vaccine advisory group

LAWRENCE — When a coronavirus vaccine arrives, Mayor Daniel Rivera will be among the first in the state to know about it.
Rivera is one of 17 medical professionals, public health experts, elected officials, community leaders and others chosen by Gov. Charlie Baker to sit on a new COVID-19 vaccine advisory group, the Baker-Polito Administration announced this week. According to the governor's office, the group will help state officials as they plan to distribute the vaccine once available.
Rivera said Thursday he looks forward to making sure Lawrence residents have a seat at the table for something so critical in the fight against coronavirus.
“As the mayor of a community that has been, and continues to be, one of the most drastically impacted by COVID-19, I look forward to playing an active role in the assurance of not only complete access to the vaccine, but also equitable distribution through communities in the Commonwealth,” Rivera said, calling his appointment an "honor."
The vaccine advisory group is chaired by Dr. Paul Biddinger of the Mass General Brigham hospital network.
In addition to Biddinger and Rivera, other members include Dr. Barry Bloom of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Sen. Cindy Friedman, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Healthcare Financing, and Attorney Michael Curry from the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers, among others.
They will be guided by state Department of Health experts and lean heavily on the Massachusetts Immunization Information System, which is the state's way to register, order and inventory vaccines, according to a statement from Baker's office.
According to state Department of Health statistics released Wednesday, 5,002 Lawrence residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 143 residents have died. Those numbers put the densely populated city squarely in the red, high-risk zone, according to a color coded map released by state officials.
This week, Rivera launched a $255,000 mobile coronavirus testing unit set to travel throughout the city to offer free testing to residents through a partnership with Lawrence General Hospital.
On Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents living near the Merrimack Court Housing Development on Melvin Street can receive a free test and only need to supply their name and phone number in order to receive results. The mobile unit also was in the neighborhood Thursday.
No insurance is necessary. Residents may track where the unit is headed next by visiting www.cityoflawrence.com.