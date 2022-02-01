BOSTON Gov. Charlie Baker is taking steps to expand access to behavioral health services as the state battles a mental health "crisis" fueled by the pandemic.
The Baker administration says it is diverting $115 million to create a behavioral health hotline that would operate 24 hours a day seven days a week, set up community behavioral health centers that provide same-day evaluation and referral to treatment and expand behavioral health coverage for MassHealth recipients.
Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said the goal of the Baker administration's "Roadmap for Behavioral Health Reform" initiative is "to open up the front door and to ease the availability of urgent and outpatient behavioral health services."
"As we expand access and incentivize health care providers to provide evidence-based treatment, hopefully, we come closer to the goals of achieving parity, providing effective treatment, ensuring equity and improving health outcomes," Sudders said.
To pay for the plan, Baker has proposed a new "behavioral health surcharge" that would be footed by health insurers and could drum up nearly $34 million a year.
Dr. Danna Mauch, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health, said the
The move is the latest aimed addressing a mental health "crisis" that medical experts say has been exacerbated by the disruptions and isolation of the pandemic.
In December, Baker signed a $4 billion COVID-19 relief bill that diverts $400 million to expand behavioral health services and curb "boarding" of psychiatric patients.
Meanwhile, a proposal approved by the Senate in November is aimed at easing barriers to treatment by setting a floor for the rates insurers must pay for mental health services and requiring them to cover same-day psychiatric services and emergency stabilization services.
The measure also seeks to address a labor shortage in the mental health system that has contributed to a shortage of beds at psychiatric facilities. It would shorten the amount of time it takes for newly hired mental health professionals to be approved by insurance networks to treat patients, among other changes.
The House of Representatives is working on a similar proposal to expand access to mental health services and treatment.
Recent studies support claims that mental health issues are growing — even as the pandemic subsides — especially among young people.
Lockdowns, business and school closings and restrictions on social gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus, coupled with a lack of access to in-person services, exacerbated a mental health treatment gap, medical experts say. Low-income communities and minorities have been disproportionately affected.
A coalition of groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued a warning that the youth mental health crisis is a "national emergency."
Meanwhile, a shortage of staffing and beds in mental health units means adults and children are being warehoused in emergency rooms as they wait for services.
Last week, more than 670 individuals were being boarded in hospitals awaiting beds in psychiatric facilities, according the Massachuetts Health and Hospital Association.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.