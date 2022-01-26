BOSTON -- Massachusetts is one of only two states that doesn't have laws against revenge porn, where adults post sexually explicit images of a former spouse or ex-partner on the internet to harass or embarrass them.
Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing to change that during his final months in office with a proposal that seeks to strengthen the state's domestic violence laws.
Baker spoke about the proposal during his final State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday night, where he called on lawmakers to approve the bill.
"Forty eight other states treat this as a crime," Baker said during Tuesday's livestreamed address. "Because it is a crime."
Domestic violence incidents are on the rise and have been exacerbated by the pandemic, according to the state and victim advocacy groups.
There were 15 domestic violence-related homicides in Massachusetts last year, according to a new report by state’s Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team. which cited an increase over the previous year. In 2020, there were 10 cases.
Meanwhile, the number of protective and harassment prevention orders filed by abuse victims also increased in 2021. Charges filed against perpetrators of domestic violence, such as violating a restraining order or assaulting a household member, also rose last year, according to data from the state Trial Court.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual or domestic violence in need of assistance, call (877) 785-2020 or visit www.janedoe.org/findhelp.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.