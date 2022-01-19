BOSTON Gov. Charlie Baker
The second-term Republican, who steps down next year, devoted much his half-hour speech to reflecting on the impact of the pandemic, tens of thousands of lives lost and disrupted, and the economic upheaval the virus left in its wake in the past two years.
Baker's annual State of the Commonwealth address -- which is normally delivered in the House chambers before a packed crowd of lawmakers, supreme court justices and other elected officials -- was delivered at the Hynes Convention Center auditorium.
The state has reported more than 1.3 million cases of the virus and 20,497 deaths since the outbreak began in March 2020.
Baker noted that there are encouraging signs in the state's public health data, following a surge of infections after the holidays, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
The 7-day average rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Massachusetts dropped to 17.44% as of Tuesday, down from 22% two weeks ago, according to the state Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, the 7-day average of confirmed cases has plummeted from a high of 22,771 two weeks ago to 10,049 on Tuesday.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.