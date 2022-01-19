BOSTON
Baker noted that there are encouraging signs in the state's public health data, following a surge of infections after the holidays, fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.
The 7-day average rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Massachusetts dropped to 17.44% as of Tuesday, down from 22% two weeks ago, according to the state Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, the 7-day average of confirmed cases has plummeted from a high of 22,771 two weeks ago to 10,049 on Tuesday.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.