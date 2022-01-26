BOSTON -- Gov. Charlie Baker is proposing a buffet of tax cuts and other financial relief as part of his preliminary $48.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year.
The spending package, which Baker submitted to the Legislature on Wednesday, proposes to adjust state tax laws and expand rent deductions to provide relief for low-income residents, expand tax credits for housing and child care and overhaul the estate tax to eliminate the "fiscal cliff" for middle-class households.
Baker's preliminary budget -- his eighth and final as governor -- doesn't call for raising taxes or new fees. It would also plow another $749 million in capital gains tax collections into the state's 'rainy day' reserve funds, bringing the fund to a historic level of $6.6 billion.
The proposal calls for boosting state aid to cities and towns by $39.5 million over this year, to $1.13 billion.
It also pumps more money into Chapter 70 education funding, special education and charter school reimbursements. Chapter 70 aid would increase by $485 million to more than $5.98 billion next year.
The extra money for schools would also keep the state on track to fully fund the Student Opportunity Act, which was approved by the Legislature in 2019. The law calls for diverting $1.5 billion to schools over seven years.
Another outside section of the budget allows online Lottery sales by authorizing the use of debit cards. That could drum up another $35 million next fiscal year.
The budget now moves to the House Ways & Means Committee, which will review Baker’s proposal and file its own package. The fiscal year begins July 1.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com